'ChaalBaaz' To 'Gair Kaanooni'; List Of Sridevi And Rajinikanth's Hindi Movies Together

Rajinikanth is known as one of the legendary actors in Bollywood and South film industry. The actor enjoys a massive fan following, both on-screen and off-screen. The actor has starred in many movies and has made a mark ever since he set foot in the industry.

Rajinikanth has acted with several female actors but fans always enjoyed his on-screen chemistry with ace-actor Sridevi. Even today Srivdevi has a huge fan following and fans love watching her movies for her prolific acting. The two actors have starred in several South Indian and Bollywood movies together. Here’s taking a look at Rajinikanth and Srividevi’s Bollywood films that fans can watch.

Chaalbaaz (1989)

The film Chaalbaaz released in 1989 and starred Sridevi, Rajinikanth, Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher and Shakti Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film Chaalbaaz was directed by Pankaj Parashar. The film revolved around two twins who get separated at birth and once they grew older they get exchanged in each other's house and things start to get complicated.

Zulm Ki Zanjeer (1989)

The film Zulm Ki Zanjeer released in 1989 and starred Sridevi, Rajinikanth, and Jayamalini in pivotal roles. The film was directed by S.P. Muthuraman. The plot revolved around a man who returns home from the army and realises that his village is being attacked by a group of terrorists. He then gets startled when he gets to know that his sister is friendly to the gang leader.

Dharma Yuddham (1979)

The film Dharma Yuddham released in 1979 and starred Sridevi, Rajinikanth and Thengai Srinivasan in pivotal roles. The film was directed by R. C. Sakthi. The plot revolved around a young boy who watches his father get killed and as he grows up he seeks revenge from the man who killed his father.

Gair Kaanooni (1989)

The film Gair Kaanooni released in 1989 and starred Sridevi, Rajinikanth, Govinda and Kimi Katkar. The film was directed by Prayag Raj. The plot revolved around an officer who takes help from two thieves to get information about an underworld don.

