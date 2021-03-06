'Chaavu Kaburu Challaga' Trailer Out: Kartikeya And Lavanya To Take You On Laughter Ride

On March 5, 2021, the makers of Chaavu Kaburu Challaga released the trailer of the much-awaited film. Helmed by debutant Pegallapati Koushik, the film features Kartikeya and Lavanya Tripathi in the lead roles. The trailer of the film shows the lead actor trying to impress a nurse in order to make her fall in love with him. She keeps on rejecting his proposal because of his nature. Several scenes of the film take its viewers on a laughter ride with its perfect comic timing.

Chaavu Kaburu Challaga trailer released

Also read: Huma Qureshi's New Pic With 'Valimai' Crew Goes Viral; Fans In Awe

As soon as the trailer was released, many fans dropped red hearts and expressed their excitement for the release of the film. Fans praised the actors and the storyline has kept the audience curious about what more is yet to unfold in the film. The trailer has already received more than one million views since its release on YouTube. It has received more than 94 thousand likes and many comments.

A fan commented, “Really awesome. Kartika Anna” with several hearts and loving face emoticons. Another one wrote, “Woaa this trailer seems worth in watching the movie”. A user wished the actor ‘All the best’ and dropped a heart. Another one wrote, “Waiting for valimai” with several fire emoticons.

Also read: Thala Ajith Cooked His Special Biryani For Valimai Crew While Shooting; Read More Trivia

Bankrolled by Bunny Vasu and Allu Aravind under the banners of GA2 Pictures, the film is an upcoming Telugu rom-com drama. Alongside Kartikeya Gummakonda and Lavanya Tripathi in the lead roles, Chaavu Kaburu Challaga cast also includes Murali Sharma, Aamani and Rajitha in the essential roles. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, 2021.

The music of the film is composed by Jakes Bejoy. The first single titled My Name Iju Raju was released on February 6, 2021, through Aditya Music. The song is sung by LV Revanth and the lyrics are penned by Karunakar Adigarla. The film went on floors in December 2019. However, the film was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The shooting of the film resumed in the month of October 2020.

Also read: Ajith's Look In 'Valimai' Will Be Revealed Soon, Assures Film's Producer Boney Kapoor

Alongside, this film, Kartikeya will also be seen in Tamil flick, Valimai and KG7. Lavanya Tripathi, too, was recently seen in a sport’s biographical drama, A1 Express. She was seen romancing Sundeep Kishan. A1 Express hit the theatres on March 5, 2021.

Image Source: A still from Chaavu Kaburu Challaga trailer

Also read: Thala Ajith Brushes Up On His Sniping Skills; Spotted Practicing Rifle Shooting In Chennai

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.