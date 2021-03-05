Thala Ajith Brushes Up On His Sniping Skills; Spotted Practicing Rifle Shooting In Chennai

Popular South actor Ajith, who is fondly called Thala by his fans, had been spotted at the Chennai Rifle Club on March 2. Interestingly, the veteran actor was seen practising rifle shooting at the club. Hours after his visit to the club, a handful of fan-pages on various social media platforms started sharing numerous photos and videos.

In the viral pics and videos, Ajith can be seen sporting a casual look as wore a round-neck white-tee teamed up with a pair of light-khaki-colour pants. As per a report of Dinamalar, Ajith is currently training for an international sniper tournament, which will be held abroad. Here are a few photos and video from his recent visit to the Chennai Rifle Club.

Ajith practices rifle shooting:

Interestingly, this is not the first time when the 49-year-old actor's visit to a public place took the internet by storm. A few days back, he was spotted cycling on the highway towards Kolkata. Thala Ajith’s photos suggested that he took all safety precautions while cycling. In one of the photos, he was seen sitting on a milestone that depicts that Kolkata is 924 kilometres away.

Apart from his public appearances, Ajith is making headlines for his upcoming release, Valimai. Written and directed by H. Vinoth, the ensemble star cast of the film will also feature Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Dhruvan, Pavel Navegeethan, Yogi Babu, Gurbani Judge, Achyuth Kumar, Sumithra, Raj Ayyappa, and Puagazh. The team started filming the project in December 2019 with a short schedule of two weeks.

However, it was halted in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Following a couple of delays, it resumed the shoot in September 2020 with major parts being shot in Chennai. The team and the actor are still working on the project.

Meanwhile, the film has created a frenzy among fans. From celebrities such as PM Narendra Modi, cricketers Ravichandran Ashwin and Moeen Ali to producer Boney Kapoor, fans have been asking for Valimai update. On the other hand, as per the latest report of India Glitz, the makers are aiming for an August 2021 release. However, the official announcement of the same is yet to be made.

