Chaitanya Akkineni Gets Back To The Racing Track, Says 'it Is Good To Be Back'

Ye Maaya Chesave actor Chaitanya Akkineni took to Instagram on Monday, January 18, 2021, to share a picture of him getting back to the racing track. Naga Chaitanya is a big fan of supercars and bike and it is quite evident through his social media posts. Along with the picture, the actor went on to pen a sweet note a reveal how happy he is going back to the racing tracks. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to comment on all things happy and nice.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Chaitanya Akkineni shared a picture of him in a racing car. In the picture, the actor can be seen adjusting himself in the car as he goes on the racing track. Chaitanya can be seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt, he completed his look with a helmet, seat belt, gloves and much more.

Along with the picture, the actor penned a note revealing details about the same. He wrote, “Was good to be back at the track .. gave the VW cup cars a shot .. so much learning happened!” He added, “Amazed with how consistent they are lap after lap #trackdays @racetechindia”. Check out the post below.

As soon as Chaitanya Akkineni shared the post online, fans went on to flood the comment section with heaps of praise. The post went on to receive likes and comments from netizens. Some of the users were so stunned as they saw the post, while some went all gaga over it. One of the users wrote, “Amazing”. While the other one wrote, “wow. This is stunning”. Most of the users went on to comment with many happy emojis. Take a look.

Apart from this picture, the actor goes on to share several pictures, videos, stories and more giving fans a glimpse of his life. Earlier to this post, the actor shared a candid picture of him from his upcoming film. In the picture, the actor can be seen relaxing on the bench and is also giving a poker face. The actor can be seen wearing a polo shirt and chinos. He also captioned the post as, “On sets.. candid.. picture shot by @pcsreeram.isc.. what a privilege to be working with him. Blessed”. Check out the post below.

