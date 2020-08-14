Samantha And Chaitanya Akkineni's Candid Photo From Rana Daggubati's Wedding Goes Viral

Samantha Akkineni has a huge fan following, and recently, fans of the actor stumbled upon a picture where the actor is seen attending Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding. Very soon, the picture of the actor went viral on social media as fans started circulating it among themselves. Take a look-

Unseen pic of Samantha from Rana Daggubati's wedding

In the picture, the actor can be seen attending Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding with hubby Chaitanya Akkineni. In the image, the actor is clad in a blue saree. She paired the saree with a sleeveless blouse. To keep her look simple, she opted for an emerald statement jewellery by Vithaldas that included a choker style neckpiece and medium-size earrings. At the same time, Chaitanya is seen donning a beige coloured kurta. Take a look at Samantha Akkineni's photo.

Fans react to the picture

It was an absolute delight for her fans to get glimpses of Samantha, where she was caught on camera in a candid shot. Fans of Samantha and Chaitanya Akkineni have been reacting to the photograph and have been flooding it with comments. While many fans commented with heart emojis, there was a fan who wrote that this was the best pair. There were a few fans who also sent love to the actor. Check out the fan comments below.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Samantha Akkineni, after her last movie Jaanu, is taking time to sign her next Telugu movie. The actor has signed Ashwin Sharavanan’s untitled horror film, which features Prasanna in a pivotal role. The movie is reportedly a bilingual project. Besides this, actor Samantha Akkineni will also make her return to Kollywood with Vignesh Sivan’s upcoming film. Recently, a few months back, the makers of the film released the first look of the film.

Apart from this, Samantha Akkineni is also in talks with veteran director Singeetam Srinivasan Rao for singer and activist Bangalore Nagarathnamma’s biopic. The director of this film has reportedly approached Samantha with the script, which has gained her attention. As per media reports, the makers will make an official announcement soon only after she agrees to be a part of the project.

