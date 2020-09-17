Chaitanya Akkineni's Quirky Doormat In His House Amuses Fans; See Pic

Chaitanya Akkineni recently took to Instagram to share a picture of a doormat in his home. The doormat was of brown colour with a print that read ‘Home Is where the pants aren’t’. The actor shared the picture with the caption, “And the doormat of the year award goes to ...” Netizens flooded the comment section with laughing emoticons on Chaitanya Akkineni’s picture. Samantha Akkineni also shared the same picture on her Instagram story.

Chaitanya Akkineni's Love Story teaser to release on September 20

According to a report from Pinkvilla, Love Story teaser will be released on Akkineni Nageswara Rao's birth anniversary. The shoot of the Telugu romantic drama flick was stalled due to COVID-19 pandemic. The report stated that Love Story teaser will be out on iconic actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao's birthday on September 20. However, there is no official confirmation from the makers regarding the same.

The first lyrical song from the flick, Ay Pilla was released in March this year, before the COVID-19 pandemic, amping up the expectations among fans. The video features some stills from Love Story. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi look adorable in the music video. The film also features Rao Ramesh, Devayani, and Posani Krishna Murali in pivotal roles.

Samantha Akkineni and Chaitanya Akkineni on the work front

Samantha Akkineni has worked in several movies in the Tamil and Telugu industries. Some of the Tamil movies that featured Samantha Akkineni are namely Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, Anjaan, Baana Kaathadi, Nadunisi Naaygal, Kaththi, Theri, Seemaraja, Thanga Magan, among many others. Some of her most famous roles in Telugu movies came in flicks like Ye Maaya Chesave, A Aa, Brindavanam, Dookudu, Eega, Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu, Attarintiki Daredi, Rangasthalam, Mahanati, etc.

She also appeared in a cameo role in a Hindi movie named Ekk Deewana Tha. Samantha is also expected to appear in a pivotal role in the popular web series, The Family Man 2. Akkineni Naga Chaitanya was last seen in the comedy-drama flick Venky Mama alongside Prakash Raj and Raashi Khanna. The story revolved around an orphan, Karthik who loses his parents and even though his grandfather opposes, his maternal uncle raises him as his own son.

