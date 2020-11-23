Samantha Akkineni unveils 'Love Story' poster on husband Naga Chaitanya's birthday

On the occasion of actor Naga Chaitanya’s 34th birthday, his wife and actress Samantha Akkineni extended her wishes with a beautiful surprise. The actress unveiled a special poster of her husband’s upcoming Telugu film Love Story which also stars actress Sai Pallavi as the main lead.

Naga Chaitanya's birthday

Samantha took to Twitter and wrote, “Always living life on your own terms, Chaitanya Akkineni wishing you only happiness always and forever.” The poster shows the actor can be seen donning a vest and a cloth tied under while walking down the streets. Love Story, directed by Sekhar Kammula, marks the maiden collaboration of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. However, Kammula and Sai Pallavi are joining hands for the second time. The latter made her Telugu debut with Fidaa, which also starred Varun Tej and ended up as a blockbuster.

Always living life on your own terms @chay_akkineni 😍

Wishing you only happiness always and forever #LoveStory#HBDNagaChaitanya pic.twitter.com/9FCmunhJWT — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) November 23, 2020

Earlier, the makers of the much-awaited film had wrapped the film's shoot on November 18. The makers of the upcoming love saga took to Twitter and shared a happy picture as they completed the film's last schedule. However, Naga Chaitanya is missing in the group picture as he wrapped up the shoot way early. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's sizzling chemistry is going to be one of the highlights in the film for the frenzy fans, Love Story kicked off the Unlock 4 phase in September and resumed shooting. In September the team had worked briskly with all safety measures to complete the shoot in one month. The makers shot for major portions in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh with the lead actors.

The movie is jointly produced by Narayandas Narang and P Ram Mohan Rao under the banners Sri Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Sekhar Kammula’s own production company Amigos Creations. Meanwhile, on the professional front, other than this film, Sai Pallavi has several projects lined up, including Venu Udugula’s Virata Parvam. Recently, reports emerged that Sai Pallavi is likely to be signed on to play Chiranjeevi’s sister in the Telugu remake of the Tamil film Vedalam.

While for Chaitanya who was last seen on screen in the Telugu comedy Venky Mama with his uncle Venkatesh, Nagar, recently announced his next project on Twitter. On the occasion of his father Nagarjuna’s birthday, he announced his next film titled Thank You which will be directed by Vikram Kumar.

