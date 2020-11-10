Charmme Kaur Tweets A Picture Of Prabhas And Her Alaskan Malamute Pet Dog; Have A Look

Charmme Kaur took to her Twitter to share a picture of Prabhas with her 9-month-old baby. Prabhas who is in Mumbai nowadays paid a visit to Puri Jagannadh and Charmme's office and posed with the latter's Alaskan Mulamate pet dog and the producer shared it on her social media. Have a look at the picture and what the fans have to say.

Charmme Kaur’s Post

Charmme Kaur took to her social media a while ago, today on November 10, 2020, as she shared a picture of Prabhas with her 9-month-old actor posed with the Alaskan Malamute, who basically hogged all the sofa space. She wrote in her tweet – “#Darling with my 9 months old baby boy” followed by the hashtags #prabhas and #alaskanmalamute, tagging Puri Jagannadh in the end.

The actor-producer’s tweet was flooded with great comments. Some of the fans appreciated the picture while the others asked for updates regarding the actor. Have a look here.

Thank youuu ❤❤❤❤ — G∆N! (@_gani_roy) November 10, 2020

Thank you Mam @Charmmeofficial For sharing Our Demi God lovely picture ❤#Prabhas #RadheShyam — Prabhas Fans™ (@FanstmPrabhas) November 10, 2020

Thank you ..love you #prabhas — KRISHNA Kumar (@Krishnakrsh997) November 10, 2020

Prabhas is currently in Mumbai and made a visit to Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur’s office, to spend some time with the two. Prabhas and Puri Jagganadh have worked together in the movies Bujjigadu and Ek Niranjan. Pournami and Chakram are two movies in which Charmme and Prabhas have worked with each other.

On the work front

Puri Jagganadh will soon resume work on his upcoming film Fighter. The movie stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey in the lead roles and is a pan-India project. The first schedule of the action-thriller was wrapped up pre-Covid itself, at Mumbai.

Prabhas has flown back to India after finishing the second last schedule of the shoots of Radhe Shyam in Italy. The movie sees Pooja Hegde opposite him, and the actor is to fly back to Hyderabad for the final leg of the shooting of the movie at exclusively built sets. The Radha Krishna Kumar directed loved story is set in the Paris of 1920s and is being made with a huge budget. The ensemble cast of the movie includes Bhagyashree, Priyadarshi, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathya.

