'Chellamma' From Sivakarthikeyan’s 'Doctor' Out Now, Fans Play It 'on Loop'

Sivakarthikeyan starrer Doctor is among the most anticipated films of the year. The makers of the film have finally released the first song from the film, Chellamma. A lyrical version of the song has been released by the team behind the Sivakarthikeyan starrer Doctor.

Doctor’s first song, Chellamma released

The lyrics of Sivakarthikeyan’s Chellamma has been penned by the actor himself. The song has been sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Jonita Gandhi. The song is a continuation of a previous video that was released by the makers. In the lyrical video of Chellamma, we can see the team sitting around each other and talking about the song.

Chellamma is focused majorly on the TikTok ban that was imposed in India a few days ago. At the start of the video, we can see Sivakarthikeyan telling Anirudh Ravichander that the song should be a hit. He also tells the music composer that the song should be all over the social media platform, TikTok. However, Anirudh Ravichander tells him that the app has been banned.

Take a look at Chellamma’s lyrical video here:

Ever since the song has been released, Chellamma has become a huge hit with the fans. Several fans were all praises for the song’s singers Anirudh Ravichander and Jonita Gandhi. Here is what other fans had to say about Sivakarthikeyan’s Chellamma:

S&A reunite with a fun, peppy number🔥🔥 worth the wait🤩🤩 #Chellamma https://t.co/ZfE1LSIxrU — Vignesh Prabhu (@luckyvicky13) July 16, 2020

FULL ON COLOURS, FULL ON ATTITUDE , FULL ON FUNNNN, FULL ON CUTENESS , THE TYPICAL SK, THE SK, MY SK IS BACKKKKKKK AND HOWWWWW, ayyo santhoshtala cry pannava smile pannava terilaye ohhhhh myyyy godddd @Siva_Kartikeyan Thalaivaaaaa Veraaaaaaaa Maaaaaaaari😭😭😍😍#Chellamma 💃🏼🕺 — 🍋✨ (@ZaaraSK96) July 16, 2020

There are several reports suggesting that Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor is all set to release on December 25, 2020. The movie is still in its filming stage. Several parts of Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor is yet to be shot and the post-production work is left as well. The work on Doctor is halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first poster of Doctor was released on Sivakarthikeyan’s birthday earlier this year. The poster saw Sivakarthikeyan in a new-before seen avatar with spectacles. The poster has managed to intrigue fans all over the internet and they are eagerly awaiting the release of the film.

Doctor is being produced by Sivakarthikeyan’s home production, Sivakarthikeyan Productions and KJR Studios. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Doctor also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Yogi Babu, Ilavarasu, and Archana in pivotal roles. The music of Sivakarthikeyan starrer Doctor is composed by AR Rahman.

