Sivakarthikeyan Celebrates 6 Million Followers On Twitter; Surpasses Rajinikanth

Sivakarthikeyan is one of the most popular actors in the Tamil Film Industry. He began his career in the industry after appearing in a reality show. He featured in a film along with actor Dhanush and appeared in a few films soon after. Today, Sivakarthikeyan has a huge fan following because of his performances in various movies. On social media, Sivakarthikeyan has surpassed the fan following of Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi. Sivakarthikeyan has nearly 6 million followers on Twitter, making him one of the most followed celebrities from the South Indian film industry.

Sivakarthikeyan becomes most-followed South Indian celebrity

Sivakarthikeyan is pretty active on his social media account, often keeping his fans updated about his upcoming projects. Currently, Sivakarthikeyan has crossed 6 million followers on Twitter, becoming the most-followed star of Kollywood on Twitter. He has surpassed superstar of the South Indian film industry Rajinikanth, who has nearly 5.7 Million followers on Twitter and has also surpassed Vijay Sethupati who has more than 1 million followers on Twitter. Sivakarthikeyan has nearly 2.4 Million followers on Instagram.

Thanks and loads of love to all the 6 million friends in Twitter ðŸ™ðŸ‘Special thanks to all my brothers and sisters for ur unconditional love and support â¤ï¸ðŸ¤— pic.twitter.com/XrS5zgKQHU — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) July 12, 2020

Sivakarthikeyan tweeted on his verified social media account, thanking his fans for the love they showered on him. Sivakarthikeyan thanked his friends on Twitter and also told them how grateful he was, for their love and support. Meanwhile, his fans were more than happy over this achievement of their favourite star. They congratulated him and also blessed him, wishing him good luck for his future.

On the work front, Sivakarthikeyan will be seen in an upcoming Tamil film, Ayalaan. The science fiction film is slated to release later this year. The film explores the adventure of a man and an alien, played by Sivakarthikeyan. The film also stars actors Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar and Isha Koppikar in lead roles. Sivakarthikeyan has produced several Tamil language films like Kanaa and Nenjam Undu Nerma Undu. Soon Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming production Doctor will also be releasing. The film stars Sivakarthikeyan, Vinay and Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead roles. The production of the film is halted due to the pandemic, while fans are waiting for further announcements.

