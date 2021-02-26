'Chemmeen' Movie's Shooting Location: Know Where This Cult Classic Romantic Movie Was Shot

1965 romantic movie Chemmeen is one of the most popular films in Malayalam cinema. It is based on Thakazhi Sivasankara Pillai's novel of the same name. The cast of the film includes Sheela, Madhu, Kottarakkara Sreedharan Nair and Sathyan among others. The plot of the movie revolves around an ambitious fisherman's daughter who falls in love with a trader's son. Since they both belong to different religions, society condemns their union. For those who want to know about the Chemmeen movie's shooting location, read on.

Chemmeen's shooting location details

According to a report by Kerala Tourism, the Nattika Beach in Thrissur is the only place where the shooting of Chemmeen took place. This beach is located 30 km from Thrissur. The beach became a hotshot tourist place after it was revealed that this romantic movie was shot here. This place offers a lot to the tourist to enjoy. From backwater cruises, country boat rides to cultural performances, it has it all.

More about Chemmeen movie

The movie is regarded as a cult classic movie among Malayalam cinema lovers. Its screenplay was written by S. L. Puram Sadanandan, and the music for the film was composed by Salil Chowdhury. The movie went on to win the National Award for the Best Film as well. It also won the Gold Medal at the Cannes Film Festival for Best Cinematography. K J Yesudas has contributed greatly to the film as well as he has sung most of the songs in the movie. Some of the most popular tracks from the movie are Kadalinakkare Ponore, Maanasamaine Varoo, Pennaale Pennaale and Puthan Valakkare. The film was released in English as well and was titled The Anger Of The Sea. Its sequel was released in 1998 and was titled Thirakalkkappuram. It starred Suresh Gopi and Manju Warrier in lead roles.

Sheela and Manju's filmography

Sheela is regarded as one of the most versatile actors of Malayalam cinema. made her debut with the 1962 Tamil movie Paasam. She then went on to star in Ulsaha Committee, Thaskara Veeran, Makane Ninaku Vendi and Moodalmanju. Madhu's most popular movies are Ettekaal Second, Mylanchi Monchulla Veedu, Mazhavillinattam Vare and Kaaryasthan. He will next be seen in the 2021 political thriller movie One.

Image courtesy- Still from Kadalinakkare Ponore song

