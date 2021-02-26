'Overwhelming': Govinda Shares Glimpses Of His 'amazing Time' On 'Indian Idol 12' Sets

On February 25, Bollywood actor Govinda took to his official Instagram handle and shared several snaps from his visit on the sets of the popular singing reality show, Indian Idol 12. Posting the behind-the-scenes snippets, the actor also shared his experience. In the pictures, Govinda can be seen sharing the stage with Shakti Kapoor, Bharti Singh and her hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa. In another picture, he can be seen seated in his vanity, while having a fun conversation with Shakti and Haarsh.

Govinda shared BTS snaps from Indian Idol 12's visit

In the first picture, Govinda can be seen sporting a white shirt with a blue coloured blazer and black trousers. He had a serious look while posing in his vanity. As for the caption, Govinda wrote, “Had an amazing time being invited on the sets of ‘#IndianIdolSeason12’. Got a chance to witness the talented bunch of singers, truly an overwhelming experience. Watch me witnessing IndianIdol season 12 soon”.

As soon as Govinda’s photos were up on the internet, many of his fans rushed to drop positive comments on the post. A fan commented, “The best” with diamond and sunflower emoticons. Another one wrote, “Nice Govinda” with several red hearts. A netizen commented, “So sweet” with several heart-eyed face emoticons and shining red hearts. Another one wrote, “Nice photo sir” with red hearts.

Govinda is an active Instagram user as he constantly treats his fans and followers with snippets from his personal as well as professional life. On February 8, 2021, he shared a pair of pictures, featuring himself and his daughter, Tina Ahuja. He can be seen sporting a white shirt and black blazer paired with black trousers. The father-daughter duo can be seen twinning with Tina donning a black gown. As for the caption, Govinda wrote, “Opening Act. On the sets of @ipml_official”.

Image Source: Govinda's Instagram

