'Cheppave Chirugali' Cast: Venu Thottempudi, Abhirami & Others Headline The Telugu Film

Helmed by Vikraman, Cheppave Chirugali is a Telugu-language drama film released in 2004. Bankrolled by Venkata Shyam Prasad, Cheppave Chirugali traces a love triangle between the lead character of the film which is filled with gripping twists of fate. However, in the end, love survives and wins. The music score of the film was done by SA Rajkumar. With an IMDb rate of 7.2 stars, Cheppave Chirugali received positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Here, we have explained the cast and characters of the film in detail for you. Take a look:

Cheppave Chirugali cast:

Venu Thottempudi as Venu

Cheppave Chirugali cast features Venu Thottempudi as the main protagonist of the film, Venu. He is a receptionist at a lowly beachside hotel in Vizag. With a sudden twist of fate, Venu’s path crosses with Nirmala, a poor girl who is struggling monetarily. Venu decides to extend his support to her, and in the process falls in love with her. However, destiny has some ugly twists in store for him.

Ashima Bhalla as Nirmala

Ashima Bhalla features in the film playing the role of Nirmala. Her father’s financial status had reached bankruptcy when Venu decides to help her out. When the duo falls in love with each other, their family approves of their relationship. However, when a well-off man Ramji enters Nirmala’s life, her family forces her to dump Venu and marry Ramji instead.

Abhirami as Radha

Radha enters Venu’s life after he is heartbroken. Radha cheers him up and the duo builds up a good rapport with each other. Love brews between the duo when suddenly the news of Nirmala being cheated and dumped by her husband reaches them. Venu, being a generous person, sells off a piece of his property and helps Nirmala to become a doctor. When Nirmala becomes successful in life, she realises her mistake and proposes Venu.

Mouli as Nirmala’s father

Cheppave Chirugali cast features Mouli as Nirmala’s father. He is a greedy man who gets melted by the luxurious offering of Ramji and force Nirmala to marry him. In the end, his daughter gets rejected by Venu as he chooses Radha as his life partner.

