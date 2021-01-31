From Ram Charan's RRR To Prabhas' Radhe Shyam: Here Are Top Telugu Releases Of 2021

2021 is going to be an interesting year for Telugu cinema lovers. Many highly anticipated and big budget films are set to release this year. These upcoming Telugu movies also include several films that were not released in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. From Ram Charan to to Jr. NTR, the 2021 movie lineup is filled with Southern superstars. Find out more details about this story below.

2021 Telugu movies you do not want to miss out on

1. Aranya

Aranya is the first mega-budget Telugu film set to release in 2021. Aranya simply translates to forest, and the tale focuses on a man Bandev who will got to any extent to save the wildlife around him. Bandev’s role is played by none other than Rana Daggubati. The film was scheduled to release on April 2, 2020 but it was delayed due to the pandemic. Now, Aranya will release on March 26, 2021.

2. RRR

RRR is one of the most anticipated releases of 2021. This Telugu language period film is set in the British era. The film is written and directed by Bahubali fame S.S. Rajamouli. The film stars Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles. Ram Charan’s RRR, also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody. The film is expected to release on October 13, 2021.

3. Radhe Shyam

Another Bahubali fame star set to enthrall his fans this year is Prabhas. Prabhas will be romancing Pooja Hegde in this Radha Krishna Kumar written and directed film. According to Pinkvilla’s report, Radhe Shyam’s teaser and release date will be announced on Valentine’s Day. Apart from Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, the film also stars Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Bhagyashree, and Priyadarshi.

4. Vakeel Saab

Vakeel Saab is the Telugu remake of the critically acclaimed Hindi film, Pink. This courtroom drama stars Pawan Kalyan as the troubled lawyer who is willing to fight for women empowerment. Apart from Pawan Kalyan, the film also stars Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Prakash Raj, and Ananya Nagalla. The film was supposed to release in 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic and the new release date for 2021 is yet to be announced.

5. KGF: Chapter 2

KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the most anticipated Kannada film’s releasing this year. Even though the film is originally filmed in Kannada, it will also be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malyalam. KGF: Chapter 2 id second part of the 2018 film titled KGF. This period drama film will once again star Yash, Sanjay Dutt, and Srinidhi Shetty. KGF: Chapter release is scheduled for July 16, 2021.

