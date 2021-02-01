Roberrt's Telugu Version Has Been Allegedly Denied Release; Here's Why

Darshan is one of the most popular actors of the Kannada film industry and his films are watched all across the southern part of India. With a number of hit films up his sleeve, Darshan is now busy with his upcoming film Roberrt’s release. However, the film seems to have hit a speedbump, with permission being allegedly denied for Roberrt’s Telugu version by a recognised body that monitors Telugu cinema. Here are more details of the events that have led to this controversy.

The release of Roberrt's Telugu version denied

This is one of the rare examples where a film has been denied permission for a release and must have likely come as a shock to Darshan’s fans. The controversy began when Andhra Pradesh Film Chamber of Commerce allegedly denied permission for Roberrt’s Telugu version to release, according to Asianet News. The reason that was cited for this is that it will impact the artists in the Telugu film industry. The spread of this news has instigated a strong controversy that has also reached the audiences of Kannada films.

Prior to this, a handful of pro-Kannada activists had demanded halting of releases of all Telugu films in Karnataka before the Kannada Film Chamber. Both Telugu and Kannada films are watched by large masses in both the states in questions, but this news has sparked a lot of controversies, with the demand of granting permission for Roberrt’s release in its Telugu version growing stronger. Further details about the release of Roberrt’s Telugu version are yet to be announced.

Roberrt has been both written and directed by Tharun Sudhir, with a number of popular actors beside Darshan being a part of it. Some of these actors include Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Asha Bhat, Devaraj and many more. Darshan had remained absent from the big screen last year, which has led to a lot of speculation for Roberrt, and it will be his first venture since Odeya, which released in 2019. He has also worked in other films such as Kurukshetra, Yajamana, Tarak and many more.

