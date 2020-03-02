Chiranjeevi Accidentally Reveals His Upcoming Film’s Title And Fans Go Berserk

Fans have been speculating about the next project of Tollywood star Chiranjeevi. Reportedly, the makers have not yet revealed the title of his next film but it is rumoured to be titled as Acharya Chiranjeevi. Recently, a video has been going viral on the social media wherein the megastar can be seen accidentally revealing the title of his upcoming film. As soon as he reveals it, his fans go berserk and start cheering. The actor realizes this later and also checks with his team who also can be seen laughing with his hilarious goof-up.

It all happened at the event of the film O Pitta Katha wherein Chiranjeevi was talking about his stint in the movie, Chiru152. However, instead of that, he tells 'Acharya' which seems like the title of his upcoming film. However, this seems to have proven to be a boon for his die-hard fans who were eagerly waiting for more details of the film. The video also has actors Uttej, Brahmaji and Sunil sharing the stage with Chiranjeevi. They too were left in splits after Chiranjeevi revealed the title by mistake. Check out the video.

Trisha will be seen opposite the megastar in the film

According to media reports, the film is being directed by Koratala Siva. Dabangg actor Sonu Sood will reportedly be playing a pivotal role in the movie. The shooting of the film will reportedly take place Kokapet where some lavish sets have been erected by the makers.

According to media sources, the first schedule of the film will be taking place until Sankranthi. Reportedly, the megastar will be seen essaying the role of a government employee in the movie. South actor Trisha who is one of the most well-known faces in the Tollywood industry will reportedly be romancing Chiranjeevi in the much-awaited movie.

