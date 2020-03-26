Chiranjeevi Amasses Huge Fan Following Within Just A Day Of Joining Social Media

South Indian actor, Chiranjeevi recently said ‘hello’ to the world of social media, as the actor made his big debut on Instagram and Twitter. Famous for his films like Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, he posted a picture with his mother on both the handles. However, what caught the netizens’ attention was that the actor amassed a huge following on social media within hours of his joining.

Just like his achievements and contribution to the world of cinema, Chiranjeevi’s fan following on social media handles was no less phenomenal. The actor chose a picture with his mother as his first post on social media handles and in no time, crossed the 450 lakh follower mark. As seen in the picture, Chiranjeevi can be seen donning a humble cream and semi-nude coloured shirt, posing along with his mother, who was seen sporting a sky-blue metallic coloured Kanjeevaram Saree, which was accessorised with some jewellery. Take a look:

The legendary actor also addressed his fans through IGTV and promoted the importance of social distancing and spread awareness about the gravity of the situation in India. Take a look:

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

The plot of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is traced back to the British-India, when the chieftain of 66 villages, Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy protested against the atrocities of the British East India company. The makers of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy managed to put forth stories of valour of the hero, Narasimha Reddy.

Reportedly, Amar Chitra Katha, a renowned comic company, paid tribute to the braveheart, as they introduced new comics on the stories of Narasimha Reddy. The movie also stars Nayanthara and Tamannaah Bhatia in prominent roles. Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi in the leading roles, the period-drama is produced by actor Ram Charan.

