Kajal Aggarwal & Chiranjeevi's 'Acharya' To Resume Shoot From Nov 9; Release Date Revealed

After halting the production of the Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal starrer Acharya due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers of the film have finally decided to head back to the sets. Earlier today, Konidela Production Company took to Twitter to announce the resume date of Acharya's shoot and also revealed the theatrical release date of the highly-anticipated Telugu film. The makers of the action-drama are all set to resume its shoot from November 9, 2020.

Chiranjeevi's 'Acharya' to hit the silver screens in Summer 2021

On November 4, 2020, the makers of megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming Tollywood action-drama titled Acharya announced that they are resuming shooting. The production house of the film took to its Twitter handle to share the good news with fans and stated that all the due precautions will be taken into consideration while finishing a 'large chunk' of the film. They also revealed that it will be a month-long shoot schedule. For the unversed, the shoot of the film went on floors in January 2020 and was soon stalled in March because of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Earlier today, Konidela Production Company tweeted writing, "Post lockdown, we are excited to be back on sets from NOV 9th with all the safety precautions. It will be a month-long schedule in which a large chunk of the movie shoot will be done. Mega Mass will begin at theatres in Summer 2021 #Acharya".

Check out their tweet below:

About Acharya release date and cast

Directed by prolific filmmaker Koratala Siva, Acharya is a Telugu action drama that is produced by actor-producer Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy under their respective banners Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments banners. Alongside megastar Chiranjeevi, Acharya cast boasts on Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead and will also star Ram Charan and Anasuya Bharadwaj in supporting roles. Although the film's exact release date has been kept under wraps, it is revealed that it is slated to hit the theatres in summer next year.

Meanwhile, other upcoming Kajal Aggarwal's movies include Mosagallu and Indian 2. On the other hand, Chiranjeevi also has a bunch of upcoming films in his kitty. He will soon be seen in the remake of the Telugu film Lucifer alongside VV Vinayak and alongside Meher Ramesh in their upcoming film, titled Bobby.

