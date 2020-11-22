'Magadheera' To 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy'; Movies Ram Charan & Chiranjeevi Teamed Up For

One of the most bankable actors in Tollywood, Ram Charan, seemingly shares a lovely bond with his father Chiranjeevi and is also his biggest fan. Under Chiranjeevi’s guidance, Ram went on to achieve numerous successes and stayed grounded. The duo is often seen sharing quality time and snippets with each other on social media, keeping their fans updated. The bonding between the duo is not only visible off screen but on screen too. Look at some of the movies that the father-son duo has worked together in:

Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi's movies' list

Magadheera

The Telugu fantasy-action drama which is directed by SS Rajamouli stars Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. The theme revolves around reincarnation and tells the story of four people: a warrior in charge of the princess’ safety, the princess who falls in love with him, the commander-in-chief who lusts for the princess and an emperor who wishes to conquer the kingdom. The blockbuster movie has Chiranjeevi appearing as a cameo in the item song Bangaru Kodipetta. Chiranjeevi took a long break from acting and continued to do cameos in his son’s movies.

Bruce Lee - The Fighter

Bruce Lee- The Fighter is an action-comedy movie starring Ram Charan alongside Rakul Preet Singh, Kriti Kharbanda and Arun Vijay. Directed by Sreenu Vaitla, the movie received mixed reviews and was a failure at the box-office. The plot revolves around an ordinary stuntman who continues to face an extraordinary situation and how he overcomes it. The father-son combo was the highlight of the movie and also a perfect treat for their fans.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

The movie is a historical action produced by Ram Charan and directed by Surender Reddy. It has Chiranjeevi as the lead and Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Sudeep, Jagapathi Babu and Vijay Sethupathi in supporting roles. The movie won mixed reviews from the critics and had decent collections at the box-office.

Khaidi No. 150

The Telugu action-social drama stars Chiranjeevi in a double role alongside Kajal Aggarwal, Tarun Arora, Brahmanandan. The movie marks Chiru’s return to the industry in full length after over a decade. It also marks his 150th movie. The movie produced by Ram Charan was a commercial success at the box-office. In the action movie, Ram Charan has a special appearance in the song Ammadu Let’s Do Kummudu.

Acharya

Acharya is an upcoming action movie which is again produced by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy. The movie will have Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles and Ram Charan will be seen playing a supporting role. The action drama is scheduled to release in the year 2021.

Image Source: Ram Charan Instagram

