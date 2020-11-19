Samantha Akkineni And Megastar Chiranjeevi Shoot For Second Episode Of 'Sam Jam'

Megastar Chiranjeevi will soon be seen appearing in the upcoming episode of actor Samantha Akkineni's talk show titled Sam Jam. Recently, Chiranjeevi's photos from the sets of Samantha's talk show surfaced on the internet and were soon to go viral across social media platforms. After kicking off the premiere by interviewing superstar Vijay Deverakonda in the first episode, Samantha Akkineni's show will be graced by Chiranjeevi's presence next.

Chiranjeevi all-smiles as he shoots for Samantha Akkineni's 'Sam Jam'

Samantha Akkineni's Telugu talk show Sam Jam's first episode was premiered on Aha on November 13, 2020, and was quick to make headlines as it was an overnight hit. While the Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda featured on the celebrity talk show as Samatha's first-ever guest, the makers of the show revealed that her second guest on the show is going to be none other than megastar Chiranjeevi. Earlier today, the official Twitter handle of Aha shared four BTS pictures of the actor-politician from the sets of Sam Jam to hike the excitement among fans about the show's upcoming episode.

In the pictures that made rounds on social media, the SIIMA Award-winning actor looked nothing less than suave in a dapper dark-ochre green blazer over a white tee, ochre yellow trousers and a pair of emerald green loafers. Sharing the pictures on Twitter, the makers wrote, "Boss is back with #SamJam".

Check out the tweet below:

Later, a Twitter handle named 'Piano Keys' shared some more glimpses of Samantha and Chiranjeevi whilst shooting for Sam Jam. In the pictures, Samantha looked stunning in a full-length white flowy dress which she paired with an oversized pink blazer and a pair of black stilettos. She rounded off her outfit with statement dangler earrings and complimented her look with a wavy hairdo.

Take a look

BEING The Best Is Not So Important



DOING The Best Is All That Matters

❤️

She Never Dreamt About SUCCESS but WORKED HARD For It💚



My SUPERSTAR @Samanthaprabhu2 With The MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets

For The Latest Episode of Her Show #SamJam@ahavideoIN#SamanthaAkkineni #Chiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/JJNeclUxT2 — Piano Keys (@PianoKeys14) November 19, 2020

Meanwhile, if the grapevines are to be believed, the list of upcoming celebrity guests on Samantha Akkineni's Sam Jam include Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun, Baahubali actor Tamannaah Bhatia, Sarileru Neekevvaru actor Rashmika Mandanna and renowned badminton player Saina Nehwal to name a few. However, details about the show's upcoming episodes have been kept under wraps by the makers, as of yet.

