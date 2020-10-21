Ram Charan Joins Hand With Kortala Siva For A Brand New Project

Ram Charan will next be seen in Kortala Siva's film. Reportedly, Ram Charan and Koratala Siva will team up for a brand new project and it is expected to go on floors in 2022. For now, Koratala Siva is busy with his new film starring Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal. Find out more details about this upcoming Ram Charan's movie here.

Ram Charan and Koratala Siva to collab next

Ram Charan is one of the busiest actors in the South Indian film industry. He has been delivering back-to-back films at the box-office. Currently, he is busy shooting for his upcoming film, RRR. But while he is busy shooting this SS Rajamouli film, Ram Charan has joined hands with another director for a new project.

According to tollywood.net’s report, Ram Charan will be working with Kortala Siva on his next project. The media portal’s report suggests that Kortala Siva recently narrated the film’s story to Ram Charan and the megastar has provided his nod of approval for this film. But this project will not go on floors immediately.

Since both Ram Charan and Kortala Siva are busy with their current projects, this film will go on floors in 2022. Talking about Ram Charan’s movie, the South superstar is working with Bahubali director S.S. Rajamouli. This movie is none other than the big-budget film, RRR. In an Instagram post, Ram Charan updated his fans that the RRR cast and crew have started shooting for the film again.

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has affected the shooting schedules of many films and TV shows. Since March, many film schedules were delayed due to the Coronavirus lockdown and the subsequent restrictions. But now in this Instagram post, Ram Charan informed his fans how their film, RRR, has gone on floors with all the restrictions in mind. Watch Ram Charan’s RRR behind-the-scenes video here.

As mentioned earlier, Kortala Siva is also busy with his upcoming project starring Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal. Back in August, Kortala Siva shared the motion poster of this upcoming film titled, Acharya. While writing about this motion poster, Kortala Siva mentioned, “A Comrade’s quest for Dharma”. Watch Acharya’s motion poster here.

