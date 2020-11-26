Director Mohan Raja To Direct Chiranjeevi-starrer 'Lucifer' Remake? Details Inside

Telegu films superstar Chiranjeevi had recently announced that he will now work on the remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer. Lucifer had released last year starring another big name, Mohan Lal, in the lead as well as Vivek Oberoi, and the film had received massive success in the box office. It has now been revealed that Chiranjeevi will be joined by well-known director Mohan Raja to direct the Lucifer remake. Here is what you need to know about this new development.

Mohan Raja to direct Lucifer remake starring Chiranjeevi

The original movie Lucifer, which was made in Malayalam, was directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and had Mohan Lal playing the lead character in the film. The remake of this movie in Telegu first made headlines when Chiranjeevi had announced that he would be playing the lead in this film.

It has now been announced that well-known filmmaker Mohan Raja will be directing this venture. According to Daily Hunt, Mohan Raja has given his nod to the film and will start working on the script. Chiranjeevi has apparently himself convinced the stellar director to work in this remake.

Mohan Raja has previously worked in films like Thani Oruvan and Vellaikaran and had won several awards for the former. The director has even appeared in a couple of films, most recently in Yadhum Oore Yavarum Kelir which released earlier this year. He is known as a remake specialist and is even popularly called as ‘Remake Raja’, which literally translates to ‘King of Remakes’. This becomes one of the obvious reasons why Chiranjeevi has approached him to direct this movie. It was recently announced that Mohan Raja had opted out of the Andhadhun remake before JJ Fredrick stepped in to take up the job.

Mohan Raja has directed up to six movies that were remakes on their own and has used different writers for penning the script. Having selected Mohan Raja to direct the film, Chiranjeevi thus aims to not only recapture the original film in the remake, but also to make it reach its potential by hiring an expert. Chiranjeevi had previously worked in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy last year.

