Chiranjeevi To Take Responsibility Of A Fan's Medical Expenses?

The ongoing Coronavirus lockdown has halted all film productions across the country. However, actors and celebs from the film industry are still trying their best to entertain their fans and help those in need. Several actors have already donated to funds meant to help those most venerable to the coronavirus lockdown.

Telugu superstar, Chiranjeevi, is one such celeb who has already donated a significant sum to help during the COVID-19 crisis. Chiranjeevi is known for his philanthropic projects and the actor has often used his position of power to help those in need. If media reports are to be believed, the actor recently helped out one of his female fans by paying for her surgery.

Chiranjeevi's heartwarming gift to his fan

Also Read | Allu Arjun donates 20 lakhs to Corona Crisis Charity, reveals actor Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi is well-renowned for his philanthropic works. The massively popular actor has also occasionally helped out his fans personally. According to the latest reports, Chiranjeevi may have recently helped out one of his female fans who was suffering from a heart ailment.

Also Read | Chiranjeevi's response to Puri Jagganath's welcome post is worth your attention

The reports claimed that when Chiranjeevi learnt about his fan's medical problems, he personally took over her medical expenses. According to reports, this female fan was from Guntur and Chiranjeevi apparently got all her reports checked from a prestigious hospital. Moreover, the reports also state that Chiranjeevi will be paying for the female fan's upcoming surgery. If these reports are true, then this will be just one of the few times when the actor personally helped out his fans.

Also Read | Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Varun Tej team up for a special coronavirus song, watch

Recently, Chiranjeevi also donated over ₹1 crore for the welfare of film workers during the coronavirus lockdown. The actor also owns his own personal Coronavirus charity fund. Moreover, Chiranjeevi recently featured on coronavirus awareness music video alongside many other popular South Indian celebs. Even the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, took to social media to praise Chiranjeevi for his efforts during the coronavirus lockdown.

Also Read | PM Modi thanks Priyanka Chopra for donating to PM CARES; lauds Chiranjeevi for COVID song

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.