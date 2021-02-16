Chiranjeevi Sends Wishes For Son Ram Charan's Upcoming Project; Says He's "Thrilled"

Chiranjeevi is considered as arguably one of the biggest stars in the Telugu film industry and is a highly revered personality in Indian cinema. The veteran actor is often seen showing his support towards the young and talented actors and this time he has come out in support of his son Ram Charan, who is another successful actor in Telugu. Ram Charan has recently announced that he will be a part of a film project by director Shankar Shanmugam. Have a look at the tweet sent out by Chiranjeevi in support of Ram Charan.

Chiranjeevi shows excitement for Ram Charan’s new project

The working title for Ram Charan's latest film is RC15, Ram Charan had announced only a short while ago about the project that is being directed by veteran directed Shankar Shanmugam. Ram expressed his excitement to be part of this project and said that he was “looking forward” to work on this venture. The tweet was soon followed by a reaction from Chiranjeevi, who said that he was “thrilled” to see his son teaming up with Shankar, which was followed by strong praises for the director. He called the filmmaker a “master of the craft” and also said that he is a “visionary and a pioneer”.

Excited to be a part of Shankar Sir's cinematic brilliance produced by Raju garu and Shirish garu.



Looking forward to #RC15 ! @shankarshanmugh @SVC_official #SVC50 pic.twitter.com/SpjOkqyAD4 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) February 12, 2021

Thrilled about @AlwaysRamCharan joining hands with @shankarshanmugh master of the craft,visionary & a pioneer in transcending boundaries.Happy that your consecutive films are with passionate directors who strive to raise the bar for #IndianCinema. Good Luck! #RC15 #SVC50 https://t.co/8yCUbys54q — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 12, 2021

The veteran actor also expressed his happiness for Ram Charan that his consecutive films have been with “passionate” filmmakers who “strive to raise the bar” of the Indian cinema. His tweet was followed by several reactions from his fans, who seemed to be excited about Ram’s new project. Some of them also showed confidence about the upcoming venture, saying that it is going to be an “awesome” watch.

Gonna be Awesome ❤️❤️❤️ — DON!! (@Mr_MB_fan_) February 12, 2021

Waiting for Acharya sir — Ssvssn (@Suryanagendras) February 12, 2021

While Ram Charan has been familiar with films long before he made a debut – being the son of Chiranjeevi – has made his own space in Telugu films with several of his hits. He made his debut in 2007 in the movie Chirutha. He then went on to work in films like Magadheera, Dhruva, Yevadu and other successful films. He was last seen in the film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which released in 2019; and will be next seen in Acharya.

