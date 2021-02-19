Meghana Raj And Chiranjeevi's Little Son Launch Late Father's Movie Trailer

Months after Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s death, the makers of his movie Rajamarthanda are finally set to launch the trailer. The Rajamarthanda trailer launch was held in a completely overwhelming way as it was done by Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj’s 5 months old baby boy. Meghana Raj recently shared an adorable and heart-melting video in which their little son is seen launching the Rajamarthanda trailer. Take a look at the video clip shared by Meghana Raj on Instagram.

Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj's son launches Rajamarthanda trailer

Meghana Raj recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this adorable and overwhelming video in which her son can be seen sitting on her lap and launching the Rajamarthanda trailer with his own little fingers. In the video, Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj’s baby boy can be seen launching the trailer and then watching his father on the phone screen with his mother. Further in the video, Meghana Raj shared her feelings about the movie and a lot more.

In the caption, she added how the trailer was launched by Junior Chiranjeevi and then added a heart symbol next to it. She further stated ‘Appa na putta rajakumaara’ which meant dad’s little prince and then added a star-eyed emoji along with it. All the fans were thrilled to see Chiranjeevi’s son launching his movie trailer and mentioned how cute he looked in the video. Many of the fans even sent best wishes to the family and stated how the movie will be a huge hit. Some of the fans even added several heart-eyed and flying kiss emojis to express their love for their little son. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions when Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj’s son launched his father’s movie trailer.



Chiranjeevi Sarja’s movies

The actor was one of the spectacular performers in the South Indian movie industry and had been a part of a variety of Kannada movies in his entire career. He also received appreciation and an award for his debut performance in the movie Vayuputra and went on to showcase his acting skills in many other movies. Some of Chiranjeevi Sarja’s movies include Whistle, Aake, Seizer, Sinnga, Khaki, Ajith, Chandralekha, Chirru, Rudra Tandava, Samhaara, Amma I Love You, and many others.

