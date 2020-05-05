Megastar Chiranjeevi To Make His Digital Debut Soon In A Allu Aravind-produced Web Series?

With online streaming platforms are becoming increasingly popular, south Indian actors are also seen making content for these platforms. According to latest reports, Megastar Chiranjeevi has agreed to play the lead in a web series. It was also reported that it will be produced by Allu Arjun's father Allu Aravind. Read here to know more about it.

Read Also | Vijay Deverakonda Praises Chiranjeevi, Other Stars In Fight Against Fake News; Read

Megastar Chiranjeevi to make his digital debut

Reportedly, the series will be made under the banner of Geetha Arts and will be releasing on Allu Aravind's OTT platform, Aha. Aha has become a very popular platform among the Telugu-speaking fraternity.

Read Also | Salman Khan Not Part Of Chiranjeevi's Forthcoming Film With Koratala Siva?

Aha is one of the top Telugu streaming services. Aha is currently streaming films produced by Geetha Arts and is under the process of acquiring new content. The news of megastar Chiranjeevi working in a web series was given by a source close to the production house to a media portal. The source revealed that the production house is in talks with Chiranjeevi for a web series. He also added that the project will get finalised only after the lockdown is over. He also added that it is too early to talk about it.

Read Also | Chiranjeevi Dancing To 80s Hits With His Heroines Will Ward Off Your Monday Blues; Watch

It was also reported that megastar Chiranjeevi's series will be produced on a mammoth budget. In early interviews, Chiranjeevi had expressed that he wants to work in a new platform and this just might be the opportunity he was looking for. Reportedly, Chiranjeevi might start work on this project after he completes the shoot of his feature film Acharya.

Read Also | 'Rise To The Occasion': Telugu Films Icon Chiranjeevi Bats For Helping Needy Amid Covid-19

The film Acharya is directed by Koratala Siva. Acharya is reported to be a film which has a commercial pot-boiler take with a social message. Kajal Aggarwal, who had earlier worked with Chiranjeevi in Khaidi No 150, will be seen as the female lead in the film. The film is produced by Niranjan Reddy and Ram Charan under Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company banners, respectively.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.