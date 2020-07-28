Chiranjeevi Mesmerised By Jayaram's Transformation In Upcoming Film 'Namo' Trailer

South Indian actor Chiranjeevi took to his social media and released the trailer of the film Namo. Chiranjeevi was seen praising the actor Jayaram, who stars in the film. Chiranjeevi was praising him for his transformation and the soulful acting that the trailer of the film shows. Moreover, Chiranjeevi wished the team of the film a grand success and wrote that Jayaram will win hearts and awards for his amazing efforts.

Read Also | Chiranjeevi Sarja And Other Celebrities The South Film Industry Lost In 2020

Chiranjeevi unveils Jayaram starrer 'Namo' trailer

The makers of Namo had released the first look poster of the film in January this year. The poster had created a buzz among fans and had left them intrigued. According to various media portals, Jayaram plays the character of mythological character Kuchelan in the film.

Reportedly, for this film, Jayaram went under major physical transformation. He lost 20 kg of weight and in the film can be seen with a shaven head as well as the face. Chiranjeevi in a tweet had expressed that he was mesmerised watching Jayaram and his transformation for the movie. Ever since Chiranjeevi unveiled the trailer of the film, it has been going viral on the internet. Check out the tweet below.

Read Also | Chiranjeevi's Father's Day Post Shows A Glimpse Of Ram Charan's Cute Childhood

Chiranjeevi Twitter

Presenting the Trailer of #NAMO #SanskritMovie



Mesmerized watching Mr. #Jayaram's transformation for the movie & his soulful act.



Wishing team #NAMO a grand success! Brother #Jayaram you will win Hearts & Awards for your amazing efforts.#VijeeshManihttps://t.co/ZKrnMj6jSG — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 26, 2020

Namo cast and other details

The film is a period drama and Jayaram will be seen as the lead actor in the film. The film also features Anjali Nair, Saniya and Meenakshi in pivotal roles. The plot of the film is based on the friendship Lord Krishna, the Hindu God, had with Kuchelan.

Namo has been directed by Vijeesh Mani and the music in the film has been composed by renowned musician Hariprasad Chaurasia as well as Anoop Jalota. B Lenil, who has won six National Awards, is the editor of the film. The cinematography has been done by S Lokanathan.

On another note, Jayaram has one more upcoming project lined up his way. Reportedly, the actor is waiting for the shoot of Ponniyin Selvan to resume. The film is being made by Mani Ratnam and is an upcoming period drama film.

On the other hand, Chiranjeevi will be seen in the much-awaited film, Acharya. The shoot of the film has been delayed due to the pandemic. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Ram Charan. The music in the film has been given by Mani Sharma and the film is being produced under the banner Konidela Production Company.

Read Also | Dhruva Sarja & Prerana Test Negative For COVID-19; Thank Chiranjeevi Sarja For Blessings

Watch Namo trailer below

Read Also | Chiranjeevi's Daughter Sushmita Konidela's New OTT Series To Star Prakash Raj?

Image credits: Trailer screenshot

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.