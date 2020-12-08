Chiranjeevi Pens Heartfelt Post For His Niece Niharika Konidela Ahead Of Her Wedding

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagedda are all set to get married in a grand ceremony on December 9. The couple will tie the knot at Udaivilas Palace in Udaipur. The pre-wedding festivities have already begun as celebs from Tollywood have started arriving for the functions. On the special occasion of his niece's wedding, South Indian superstar Chiranjeevi shares two pictures with Niharika while wishing her luck.

Chiranjeevi blesses niece Niharika Konidela

Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and shared two pictures while congratulating Niharika and blessing her for the beginning of a new chapter. In one of the pictures, he can be seen holding a young little Niharika in his arms while the second one is from one of the wedding festivities where the two can be seen posing for a selfie.

While captioning the post, the Indira: The Tiger actor wrote, “My best wishes and blessings to the prospective couple in advance, in this auspicious moment of putting our little nebula, which has grown in our hands, into the hands of Chaitanya. God bless you!#NisChayWedding .”

Apart from Chiranjeevi, his brother Naga Babu Konidela also shared pictures of the superstar actor while showering his blessings on Niharika. Naga Babu took to Instagram and shared pictures from his daughter’s pre-wedding ceremony which took place at their home in Hyderabad.

In one of the pictures, Chiranjeevi along with the entire family is seen blessing and posing with the girl. While captioning the post, he wrote, “As a family, we gave you roots. As a father, I gave you wings. The wings will take you high and the roots will keep you safe. The 2 best gifts your loving Daddu can offer. Love you to the moon and back (sic).”

Allu Arjun and his family flew to Udaipur to attend the wedding festivities. He shared a picture of himself with brothers Allu Sirish and Allu Venkatesh from Niharika Konidela's sangeet ceremony on Instagram. He captioned the post, "Allu Brothers (sic)." Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV will get married at Udaipur's Udaivilas Palace on December 9.

