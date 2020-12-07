Ram Charan Shares A Picture Of Him Donning A Chiranjeevi Face Mask; Take A Look

Zanjeer actor Ram Charan took to Instagram on Monday, December 07, 2020, to share a picture of him looking all suave as he shares his airport candid picture. In the picture, the actor can be seen donning a simple look but his mask has made heads turn. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet note.

Taking to his Instagram stories, actor Ram Charan went on to show off his airport looks to his fans. In the picture, the actor can be seen looking all suave as he gives a candid pose. The actor can be seen donning a black long sleeves t-shirt and completed the look with a pair of watch, and sunglasses. He can also be seen wearing a quirky blue coloured mask with Chiranjeevi’s face on it. Along with the picture, the actor also wrote, “#BossMask @chiranjeevikonidela”. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Jr NTR, Ram Charan And Team 'RRR' Travel To Mahabaleshwar For A Brief Schedule Of The Film

On the work front

Ram Charan is currently working on his upcoming film, RRR, written and directed by SS Rajamouli. SS Rajamouli's RRR team has resumed filming for the upcoming film after October 5, 2020. Now the official social media page of the film posted news that they're filming in Mahabaleshwar for a short time. The news of the same was posted on the official Instagram page of the film, along with a short BTS video. The caption said It's time for us to hustle! It added that a very short schedule in and around the beautiful #Mahabaleshwar locations with @jrntr & @AlwaysRamCharan is underway at a fast pace:). Take a look at the post below.

Also read | SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan Extend Diwali Wishes In Special RRR Style; Pics Inside

About the movie

The much-awaited film RRR is a period action drama that features N.T. Rama Rao, Ram Charan, Olivia Morris and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Actors such as Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Samuthirakani, Spandan Chaturvedi, and more will be seen in pivotal roles. The film will also mark the Telugu debut of Alia Bhatt. RRR is a fictional film focused on the life of Indian freedom fighters named Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. The film will also be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada and will be released on January 8, 2021.

Also read | Sana Khan Flaunts Her Stunning Wedding Outfit, Calls Herself 'blushing Bride'

Also read | Ram Charan Takes 'Hara Hai Toh Bharat Hai' Challenge; Nominates Fans, Rajamouli & Alia

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.