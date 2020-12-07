Niharika Konidela's Wedding: A Look At All The Pictures From Her Pre-wedding Ceremonies

Niharika Konidela is about to tie the knot with her boyfriend-turned-fiance Chaitanya JV in Udaipur. And now, the pre-wedding ceremonies have begun. Given that the big day is on the 9th of this month, one can assume that the pre-wedding ceremonies are going to go on for the next 48 hours, which will culminate with Niharika Konidela's wedding. Below are some of Niharika Konidela's pre wedding photos. One of Niharika Konidela's pre wedding photos have her recreating her mother's look from the time when her wedding processions were underway.

Here are some of the pre wedding photos that have been revealed by Niharika Konidela's wedding tribe, which comprises of his family members. One of those family members is superstar Chiranjeevi, who is also present with the family in Udaipur. The picture of Chiranjeevi and Niharika was released by Niharika's father, Naga Babu.

Here is that image for all to see:

Here is another image by Naga Babu:

Amongst the many people who are now releasing the pre wedding photos, also includes the likes of Niharika's sister, Sushmita Konidela.

Here is that image for all to see:

Sushmita Konidela used the hashtag #Nischay with her caption. One cursory glance at the posts made under the hashtag and one can find some more images from the pre wedding venue and even the flight to Udaipur.

About Niharika Konidela's Fiancee:

Niharika Konidela's fiancee, Chaitanya Jonnalagadda, who is fondly known as Chaitanya JV, is the son of Guntur’s Inspector General of Police J Prabhakar Rao. Chaitanya, who is also a travel and photography enthusiast, is currently working with Tech Mahindra. Chaitanya was introduced to the world by Niharika through a series of cryptic posts. Eventually, she took to her Instagram to unveil Chaitanya to the world. The actress-producer got engaged to him in August this year.

