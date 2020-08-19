SP Balasubrahmanyam's Health: Hospital Says Music Maestro 'continues To Be Critical'

Legendary South Indian musician SP Balasubrahmanyam was recently admitted into a hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19. The beloved veteran singer is currently admitted in the MGM Healthcare hospital at Chennai. This unfortunate news sent shockwaves across the South Indian entertainment industry and the whole nation.

Recently, the MGM Healthcare hospital where the music maestro is admitted released an official update about SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health. Here is a look at the official update about SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health.

SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health update by hospital

The official statement by the hospital read as “Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continues to be critical and is on Ventilator and Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The expert medical team treating him is closely monitoring his vital parameters which are satisfactory at this point of time.”

This official statement regarding SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health was signed by Dr Anuradha Bhaskaran, Assistant Director – Medical Services, MGM Healthcare.

SP Balasubrahmanyan's Facebook update about his health

SP Balasubrahmanyan's son Charan Sripathi Panditharadhyula gave an update about his father’s health yesterday. This update was shared on the official Facebook page of the veteran singer. In the update, Charan Sripathi Panditharadhyula addressed the rumours about his father, SP Balasubrahmanyan's health.

In his video update, Charan refuted the rumours that SP Balasubrahmanyan is off the ventilator and mentioned that he still continues to be on the ventilator. He further added that they are wishing this day comes real soon when he is taken off the ventilator. Charan mentioned that he is being scrutinized and is being taken care of by the medical team at MGM Healthcare. He urged everyone to keep praying for SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health and thanked the fans for their love and support.

Chiranjeevi and SP Balasubrahmanyam

South Indian superstar Chiranjeevi took to his official Twitter handle and shared a video message about SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health. In the video, Chiranjeevi revealed that he is happy to hear about SP Balasubrahmanyam’s recovery. Here is a look at Chiranjeevi’s Twitter message.

SP Balasubrahmanyam’s tested positive for COVID-19 and got himself admitted into the MGM Healthcare Hospital on August 5, 2020. The artist remained stable for almost a week but his health deteriorated on the night of August 13, 2020.

SP Balasubrahmanyam is known for his work in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam film industries. He has recorded over 40,000 songs in nearly 16 Indian languages. He has won several awards and accolades for his work such as six National Film Awards, civilian awards like Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan from the Government of India.

