Vijay Sethupathi Is 'happy' To Share Trailer Of 'A'; Congratulates The Whole Team

Vijay Sethupathi seemed extremely pleased with the cast and creators of the film A while he released the trailer for the film. The actor wrote a vote of thanks and praised the team for their commendable work in the film. He congratulated the team further by tagging them in the tweet and also adding the trailer. Fans seemed pleased with this gesture by the actor and praised him for the same.

Vijay Sethupathi shares the trailer of A

The film A trailer showcased a psychological drama right from the start. The trailer takes the viewer on a unique journey telling a tale of a man presumably trapped in some form of a dream sequence. The A trailer showed a man being haunted by a recurring dream that keeps disturbing him throughout. Subtle nuances from the trailer made it an interesting watch as it depicted various layers when it comes to horror and thriller in general. The A trailer also saw an element of romance in it which may later prove to be a plot building for the narrative of the movie. As the trailer progressed, a number of twists occur which cause the viewer to be fixated on the screen as they try to understand the psychology behind the intriguing trailer. Before the trailer ends however a small scene connecting to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose is made due to which the trailer gets quite interesting altogether.

The film A has been directed by a debutant director named Yugandhar Muni. The film seems compelling and a thrill ride for those who watched the trailer. The movie will feature actors Nithin Prasanna and Preethi Asrani in key roles. Fans of the actors seemed delighted to watch the movie soon and thus wrote about it in the comments section of the tweet posted by actor Vijay Sethupathi. The movie has been bankrolled by Geetha Minsala under the Avanthika Productions banner. The compelling music that is heard throughout the trailer and in the film has been composed by Vijay Kurakula.

