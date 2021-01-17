DYK Vijay Sethupathi Starrer '96's' Story Was Initially Supposed To Happen Over A Week?

Vijay Sethupathy and Trisha starrer 96, released in 2018, went on to receive quite a lot of love from the audiences and appreciation from the critics too. Did you know the debutant director Prem had earlier decided to have the film over a week? Read on to know more details about this fascinating piece of trivia.

DYK the film 96 was earlier supposed to span over a week?

As per CinemaExpress.com, the movie's story was initially decided to span over a week and was later changed to happen within 24 hours and then within a night. Director C. Premkumar thought that this made the conflict appear stronger.

Other 96 movie trivia

96 is the directorial debut of Premkumar who had previously handled the camera for Sethupathy's Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, although he hadn't worked as an assistant director prior to 96.

The director was also the writer of the movie and wrote the story within 15 days when he was stuck at his home during the Chennai floods in December 2015.

The director has mentioned that the script was inspired from when he was invited for a school reunion and while he missed it himself, he picked up the story of two people from his batch that were talked about and wrote 96, after meeting them and hearing their story.

Kumar has also disclosed that Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha were his very first and only choices for the characters Ram and Jaanu.

Trisha’s character was named Jaanu, after the legendary singer Janaki Devi Amma. A video was also released later wherein Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha went to take blessings of the singer.

A childhood picture of Gouri J Kishan was used in the scene where Jaanu shows Ram a picture of her daughter. Gouri has played the role of younger Jaanu in the movie.

Subhashree Kaarthik, who was the costume designer for the movie is also the director’s close friend. She designed the costumes worn by Jaanu based on her own dressing sense. The yellow kurta worn by Trisha in the movie gained major popularity and was sold in many stores around Tamil Nadu.

