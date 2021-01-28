Vijay Sethupathi Feels 'like A Kid' Whenever He Steps In Front Of The Camera; Read More

Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most experienced actors in the Tamil film industry. He has worked in a number of hit films in his career and has been felicitated with prestigious awards as well. However, the actor has not lost any excitement for his work even after a long career and dozens of films under his belt. He has made a statement about how he feels each time he has to step in front of a camera, with his latest film Master getting a successful run at the box office. Here is what he said.

Vijay Sethupathi opens up about acting

The audiences are quite familiar with his acting skills, courtesy of the several challenging roles that he has done. While his performances have earned him a lot of success and fans, the actor seems to be learning from his co-stars himself. In his interview to PTI, Vijay Sethupathi talked about his experience as an actor and working in Master as well. He talked about how actors get to perform so many different characters and even learn from them, and that having any ego would put a barrier in maturity.

Vijay Sethupathi’s films consistently show him doing negative roles, which is precisely what his character in Master is. The actor further went on to describe about how nervous he was feeling as the film was heading for a release. He also kept on confirming with the director and the producer about the release of the film, but came out eventually happy about the release. He then discussed about his acting career and the struggles that he has faced, saying that even though he has worked in 40-50 films in date, he feels “like a kid” whenever he steps in front of the camera.

He is predominantly an actor of the Tamil film industry. He has worked in several Tamil films till date and also in a Malayalam and a Telugu film, namely, Maarconi Mathaai and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy respectively. The actor is now getting set to make his Hindi film debut with Mumbaikar, which also stars Vikrant Massey.

