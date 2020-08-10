Chiranjeevi Turns Chef As He Prepares And Serves His Mother 'her Own Recipe'; Watch

The Telugu superstar, Chiranjeevi recently put his culinary skills to test as he prepared one of his mother's recipes, which she had taught him decades ago. The actor-politician took to his Instagram handle to share a detailed video wherein he cooked 'Chinta Parigala Fry' and also explained its recipe to his fans. By the end of his IG video, the mother-son duo is seen feeding morsels of the scrumptious recipe to each other, which left fans in awe of them.

Also Read | Chiranjeevi's Common Motion Poster To Be Unveiled By 65 Celebrities On His Birthday; Watch

Chiranjeevi turns chef and prepares his mother's recipe

Chiranjeevi recently reveled in giving fans a sneak-peek into his kitchen as he made his mom's recipe. The legendary actor took to Instagram to share an adorable video of himself preparing Chinta Parigala Fry for his mother, based on her recipe.

Posting a four-minute-long video, the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor explained its recipe to the viewers in detail. In the video clip, the 64-year-old is seen enjoying the entire process of preparing the appetizing recipe for his beloved mother, Anjana Devi.

In the last few moments of the video, the mother-son duo left fans go "aww" as they fed each other morsels of the dish with their own hands. Sharing the video, Chiranjeevi captioned the post, "Serving Mom - Her Own Recipe #SundaySavors (sic)". Watch the video below:

Also Read | Chiranjeevi Starrer 'Acharya's' First Look To Be Released On Actor's Birthday?

In less than two weeks from now, the Telugu actor will be celebrating his birthday. August 22, 2020, will mark the 65th birthday of the megastar. Ahead of his birthday, a special song titled 'Megastar Mega Rap' will be released as a tribute to Chiranjeevi. Produced by Venkatadri Talkies and the founding president of Ram Charan Yuva Shakta, Shiva Cherry, the song will be released on August 21, 2020. The music video of the song is said to feature over 65 celebrities from across the country.

Also Read | Chiranjeevi Mesmerised By Jayaram's Transformation In Upcoming Film 'Namo' Trailer

Meanwhile, the actor will next be seen in the Koratala Siva directorial, titled Acharya. The upcoming Telugu social-drama film stars Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role alongside the megastar, while Ram Charan will be seen playing a supporting role in this film. The film is jointly produced by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy under the banners Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments.

Also Read | Did You Know Chiranjeevi's 'Gharana Mogudu' Was The 1st Telugu Flick To Gross Over 10 Cr?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.