Chiranjeevi Starrer 'Acharya's' First Look To Be Released On Actor's Birthday?

Chiranjeevi, last seen in Surrender Reddy's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, will be celebrating his birthday on August 22. As a surprise to the fans, the makers of Chiranjeevi's forthcoming movie Acharya are reportedly planning to release the first look of the film on the actor's birthday. Acharya's first look will reportedly also have the title logo. The Chiranjeevi starrer also features Kajal Aggarwal and Ram Charan in pivotal roles.

The movie initially titled Chiru152 marks director Koratala Siva and Chiranjeevi's first collaboration. In the past, Koratal Siva has worked with actors like Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Mohanlal, and Jr NTR, however, this is the first time he is directing father and son, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. Meanwhile, Koratala Siva has worked with leading lady Kajal Aggarwal in Brindavanam (2010) as a writer.

All about Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal's Acharya

Acharya, starring Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead, is the story of a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who starts a social movement. The forthcoming movie also has Ram Charan in a cameo appearance. Acharya's script is written by Koratala Siva. Meanwhile, the music for the Chiranjeevi starrer is composed by Mani Sharma. Acharya went on floors early this year. However, the shooting was stalled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

What's next for Chiranjeevi?

After wrapping up Acharya's shoot, Chiranjeevi will reportedly start working on Malayalam movie Lucifer's Telugu remake. The forthcoming film starring Chiranjeevi in the lead is reported to be directed by Saaho fame Sujeeth. The original film has Mohanlal and Manju Warrier in the lead roles. The political-thriller marked the directorial debut of popular Mollywood actor Prithviraj. It was reportedly one of the first Malayalam movies to earn Rs. 200 crores at the box-office.

Besides the upcoming flick, there are reports that Chiranjeevi is in talks with Venky Mama fame Bobby for a project. It is reported to be a two-hero film, the reason for which, the makers are also keen on signing Rana Daggubati for the movie. Reportedly, the makers of the film are waiting for the lockdown to end to narrate the script to Chiranjeevi and Rana Daggubati. Following this, the makers are planning to start the pre-production work for the film.

