Ram Charan, Kiara Advani Starrer Game Changer Wraps Up 'Electrifying Climax'

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's much-awaited film, Game Changer, directed by Shankar, is nearing completion, as revealed by the visionary filmmaker himself. Shankar took to Twitter to share an exciting update on both Game Changer and his other project, Indian 2. Fans eagerly await the releases, anticipating Shankar's visionary brilliance on the big screen.

Game Changer marks Shankar's directorial debut in the Telugu film industry and has been generating considerable buzz. Recently, the film wrapped up its electrifying climax, which is expected to be a thrilling and high-energy culmination of the narrative. Shankar expressed his excitement in a tweet, stating that they had successfully completed the film's climax.

In his tweet, Shankar expressed his excitement, stating, "Wrapped up #GameChanger's electrifying climax today!" The news of the film's progress has stirred the interest of fans and movie enthusiasts alike, who eagerly await the release of this much-anticipated movie. Apart from Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, Game Changer boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including SJ Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Nassar, and Samuthirakani, among others, in prominent roles.

Wrapped up #GameChanger ‘s electrifying climax today! Focus shift to #Indian2 ‘s silver bullet sequence from tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/HDUShMzNet — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) May 9, 2023

Indian 2 movie update

Simultaneously, Shankar revealed that his focus would now shift to the silver bullet sequence in Indian 2. The sequel to the critically acclaimed and commercially successful 1996 film Indian features a stellar cast, including Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Siddharth, Guru Somasundaram, and Bobby Simha, alongside the legendary Kamal Haasan.

With the climax of Game Changer completed, Shankar will now direct the silver bullet sequence in Indian 2 starting the following day. Fans of the original film are excited to see how Shankar will continue the story and bring back the iconic character portrayed by Kamal Haasan.

Both Game Changer and Indian 2 are backed by renowned production houses. Game Changer is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, with music composed by Thaman. On the other hand, Indian 2 is co-produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies, with music by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by Ravi Varman. The progress of Game Changer and Indian 2 has created a wave of anticipation among fans, who are eagerly awaiting the release of these highly awaited films. Shankar's visionary brilliance is expected to unfold on the big screen, promising an enthralling cinematic experience.