Chiranjeevi Sarja’s Brother Dhruva Sarja Mourns His Death, Says "I Want You Back"

Popular Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7, 2020, aged 39. He died due to a heart attack and passed away in Bengaluru. His brother, Dhruva Sarja took to Instagram recently to pen a heartfelt note while bidding goodbye to his brother.

Dhruva Sarja’s post on Chiranjeevi Sarja’s demise

Five days after his brother, actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s demise, Dhruva Sarja took to social media to share an emotional message. He shared a picture of them on his social media where one can see the tight bond that they shared. He further wrote, “I want you back, not able to be without you”.

Dhruva Sarja shared several other pictures too from his memories with his elder brother, Chiranjeevi Sarja. In one of the selfies, both Chiranjeevi Sarja and Dhruva Sarja can be seen smiling for the camera. Dhruva Sarja also shared another picture with his late brother and wrote, “My World”. He even shared a picture that was taken earlier this month where the Sarja brothers are posing their best.

Take a look at Dhruva Sarja’s posts here:

(Image Source: Dhruva Sarja Instagram)

Dhruva Sarja shared a close and tight bond with his elder brother, Chiranjeevi Sarja. At the time of the latter’s demise, Dhruva was reportedly inconsolable during the last rites. Chiranjeevi Sarja was laid to rest at his brother’s farmhouse. The late actor reportedly loved spending time at Dhruva Sarja’s farmhouse and would spend his time there.

Chiranjeevi Sarja’s cousin Aishwarya Arjun also took to social media to pay her last respects. She shared a series of throwback pictures with Chiranjeevi Sarja. In one of the pictures from their childhood, Aishwarya Arjun can be seen posing alongside Chiranjeevi Sarja and her sister, Anjana.

Chiranjeevi Sarja was married to actor Meghana Raj. The couple got engaged in October 2017 and tied the knot in 2018. Meghana Raj is currently pregnant with Chiranjeevi's child. He was in a hospital in Bengaluru at the time of death and died due to a cardiac arrest. As per reports, he suffered from breathing issues earlier in the day, after which he had been taken to the Sagar Hospital in Jayanagar.

