Chiranjeevi Sarja's Last Post On Instagram Leaves Fans Teary-eyed

Popular Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away yesterday, on June 7, 2020, aged 39. Many fans of the actor have been going back to his social media to check out his posts. In his last post on social media, Chiranjeevi Sarja had shared a beautiful throwback picture that left fans teary-eyed. Read on:

Chiranjeevi Sarja’s last Instagram post

Many fans have been looking back at the actor’s posts. His last post on social media is leaving everyone teary-eyed. Earlier yesterday he shared a collage of himself with his brothers. It was a collage of a picture from his childhood with his two brothers. In the below picture, the three brothers are recreating the same pose. Chiranjeevi Sarja is seen holding both his brothers, Suraj Sarja and Dhruva Sarja lovingly as he smiles at the camera. Chiranjeevi Sarja also captioned the picture as, “Then and now.. we r still the same... what say guys..??”.

Take a look at Chiranjeevi Sarja’s post here:

Many fans have been looking back at Chiranjeevi Sarja’s post and have become quite emotional. A lot of them took to the comments section to share their condolences on the actor’s demise. One fan also wrote, “Shocking news really our sandalwood will miss u sir”.

(Image Source: Chiranjeevi Sarja Instagram)

On the personal front, Chiranjeevi Sarja is married to actor Meghana Raj. The couple got engaged in October 2017 and tied the knot in 2018. Meghana Raj is currently pregnant with Chiranjeevi's child. The late actor's family has not yet made any statement about Chiranjeevi Sarja’s demise. He was in a hospital in Bengaluru at the time of death and died due to a cardiac arrest. As per reports, he suffered from breathing issues earlier in the day, after which he had been taken to the Sagar Hospital in Jayanagar.

Chiranjeevi Sarja is the nephew of popular Kannada actor Arjun Sarja and the grandson of veteran actor Shakti Prasad. He started his career with Kishore Sarja’s Vayuputra in 2009. Since then, he was a part of several hit films including Rudra Tandava, Amma I Love You, Sinnga, Khaki, Chandralekha, Samhaara, etc. Several members of the South Indian film fraternity took to social media to share their condolences on hearing the demise of Chiranjeevi Sarja including Allu Sirish, Khusbhu Sundar, etc.

