Chiranjeevi Sarja's Cousin Suraj Sarja Has 'no Words To Explain' How Much He Misses Him

The popular Kannada actor, Chiranjeevi Sarja's untimely demise at the age of 39 has left everyone aghast, especially his friends and family. According to the reports, Chiranjeevi was facing breathing problems on Saturday and he later rushed to the Sagar Apollo Hospital in Banglore after he collapsed while speaking to his father on the phone. However, the actor was later announced dead and the reason behind his death was reported to be cardiac arrest.

The late actor's last Instagram post was a collage of 'then and now' photographs with his brothers, actor Dhruv Sarja and music composer Suraj Sarja. Sharing the same photograph on his Instagram handle, Suraj Sarja mourned the untimely demise of his beloved brother and expressed that he still cannot digest the fact that he has bid goodbye to the world forever.

Music Composer Suraj Sarja mourns cousin Chiranjeevi Sarja's demise

While heartfelt condolences from colleagues and fans started pouring in as soon as the devastating news of Chiranjeevi Sarja's death due to cardiac arrest broke the news, his cousin brother Suraj Sarja has no words to explain the void Chiranjeevi has left behind after he passed away on June 7, 2020. As his last Instagram post was with Suraj and Dhruv, the music composer reposted the same post on his Instagram handle to mourn his cousin's death. Sharing the photograph, Suraj captioned it writing,

"Still can't digest the fact that he is left us and this being last post. Will miss you a lot brother, Just no words to explain."

Chiranjeevi was one of the most successful and loved actors across the nation who was loved for his grounded nature. The Sinnga actor starred in 22 films ever since he marked his debut with 2009's Vayuputra. Chiranjeevi also had a couple of upcoming films that he was to be a part of. Soon after his death, the internet was taken by shock when it was reported that Chiranjeevi and his wife Meghana Raj were preparing to welcome their first child as she is in the second trimester of pregnancy. The couple had also reportedly planned to share the good news with everyone shortly.

