Chiranjeevi Sarja Had Given A Beautiful Gift To Wife After Finding Out About Her Pregnancy

The Kannada film industry suffered a heavy loss after the passing away of Chiranjeevi Sarja. The 35-year-old actor succumbed to a cardiac arrest and could not be revived when he was taken to the Sagar Apollo Hospital located in Bengaluru. The actor’s death came as a shock to thousands of his fans as well as the film industry. Recent reports suggest that the actor was soon to be a father, and has left a meaningful gift for his wife. Reports suggest that Chiranjeevi Sarja wished for a baby girl and gifted his wife a doll when celebrating their pregnancy.

Chiranjeevi's final gift to wife

According to reports, the actor was also about to announce their pregnancy to the fans. His wife Meghana Raj has suffered an unmountable loss and has not made any public statement after the actor’s death. However, reports suggest that she is three months into her pregnancy. Reports also suggest that his gift lays in the house of the actor.

Several videos and news reports showed Meghana Raj crying inconsolably after finding out about her husband's death. She even embraced her husband's body for a brief moment before his burial at the family’s farmhouse in Kanakapura. Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja had tied the knot in 2018 in a Hindu-Christian style wedding. Meghana often posted pictures along with heartwarming captions.

Meghana and Chiranjeevi in pictures

Reports suggest that Chiranjeevi Sarja has four films lined for release. His projects were on hold due to the coronavirus situation in the country. He has done over 20 films in Kannada language and has a massive fan base in the state. Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbhanda also mourned the death of Chiranjeevi, who is also called as Chiru by his close-knit friends and family. Kriti Kharbanda had even written some final goodbyes for the late actor. The two knew each other from her first film where Chiru was her co-star. Prithviraj Sukumaran reportedly sent his condolences to Meghana Raj and showed his support during the difficult times.

Chiranjeevi Sarja's last post before his sudden demise is heart-wrenching as he reminisced some good old days

