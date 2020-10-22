Late Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja And Partner Meghana Raj Blessed With Baby Boy; Pics Inside

Late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja and his partner Meghana Raj Sarja were blessed with a baby boy. On Thursday, October 22, actor Dhruva Sarja shared the news through his social media platform. The pictures of Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj Sarja's baby were shared online on many fan pages of the deceased actor. Here are some photos of Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj Sarja's baby:

"Junior Chiru," exclaim social media users

Several social media users shared their excitement on Chiranjeevi's son's birth online. "Chiru is back. Our next Star of Sarja family Welcome to this world little Champ," (sic) wrote a social media user. Here's how the internet reacted to Chiranjeevi's son's birth.

Chiru is back 😍🤩

Our next Star of Sarja family

Welcome to this world little Champ❤️❤️#Chirusarjaisback#juniorChiru pic.twitter.com/uGjm6o4G3k — Harshitha Lakshmana (@HarshithaLaksh6) October 22, 2020

A few weeks ago, Meghana Raj announced her pregnancy online. She shared pictures from her baby shower online and wrote, "My two most special beings this is the way u want chiru and this way it shall be ... forever and always! I LOVE YOU BABY MA." (sic) Recently, a heart-warming video encapsulating special moments from Meghana's baby shower ceremony was shared online.

Chiranjeevi Sarja, who has been a part of some of the biggest movies produced in Sandalwood in the last decade, passed away in June 2020 due to cardiac arrest. Chiranjeevi's untimely demised was mourned by the fans of the actors. Recently, on the deceased actor's birthday eve, his last movie released in theatres as a surprise for his fans. On Chiranjeevi Sarja's birth anniversary, the producers of the late actor's last film, Shivarjuna, re-released the movie in theatres. Meanwhile, a video song from the actor's forthcoming film, Raja Marthanda, will be unveiled on his birthday, i.e. October 17, 2020.

