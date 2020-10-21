Dhruva Sarja Gifts A Silver Crib To Meghana's And Chiranjeevi Sarja's Baby; See Photos

Dhruva Sarja, brother of late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja recently threw a baby shower for his sister in law Meghana Raj Sarja. Apart from a picture is making rounds on the internet where the actor just bought a silver crib for Chiranjeevi and Meghana's baby. According to India Today, he gifted her the crib as she will be delivering her baby soon.

Dhruva Sarja gifts Chiranjeevi and Meghna's baby a silver crib

Actor Dhruva Sarja and his sister-in-law Meghana have a very strong bond. He arranged a grand baby shower for her. He bought a thoughtful gift for Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj Sarja's baby. In a picture that is making rounds on the internet, Dhruva is seen standing next to a silver crib worth 10 lakh. The silver crib looks very grand and has intricate designs on it all over. One can also see Suraj Sarja, their cousin standing behind Dhruva in the photo. Take a look at the photo.

Dhruva Sarja throws a baby shower for Meghana

Dhruva had recently arranged a baby shower and invited close friends of Chiranjeevi and Meghna and a few family members. He also shared a video of the entire occasion. Many celebrities who were close friends of Chiranjeevi had shown their presence at the function. Their uncle Arjun Sarja spoke at the function and welcomed Jr Chiru. He also said that everyone should now move on and celebrate the arrival of the new member in the Sarja family. They had also bought a life-size cutout of Chiranjeevi for the function.

Meghana also wrote a heartfelt note for her brother in law on his birthday a few days ago. She wrote that he always stood strong beside her. She promised him that she will always stand beside him forever. She also asked him to smile just like Chiranjeevi used to do. She shared a picture of them from the baby shower after writing the note.

Chiranjeevi passed away on June 7 after he suffered from a massive cardiac arrest. Meghana was 3 months pregnant when he passed away. Ever since then, Dhruva has stood by her side like a pillar throughout her pregnancy.

