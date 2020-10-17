On Chiranjeevi Sarja's Birth Anniversary, Meghana Raj Says Her Love Will Be 'forever'

On late Sandalwood actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's birth anniversary, his beloved wife Meghana Raj penned a heartfelt birthday note for him on Instagram. The Malayalam actor shared a picture of Sarja, whom she refers to as 'Chiru', and wished him on his birth anniversary by calling him her 'world'. Meghana also expressed that her love for her late husband will remain 'forever and always'.

Meghana Raj has a sweet birthday wish for Chiranjeevi Sarja

Chiranjeevi Sarja left for his heavenly abode on June 7, 2020, due to a cardiac arrest. The news of his sudden death had left the entire film fraternity aghast and in shock. Now, October 17, 2020, marks the Malayalam actor's 36th birth anniversary and his wife has an emotional note for him on his birthday.

In the picture shared by Meghana Raj on her Instagram handle, her husband is seen flaunting his million-dollar smile as he posed for the camera in an ethnic outfit. Sharing the picture on her IG handle, Meghana wrote, "Happy Birthday My World! @chirusarja I LOVE YOU! Forever and Always! (sic)". Also, to pay a tribute to the Sandalwood actor, his last film Shivarjuna was re-released at the silver screens in Karnataka.

For the unversed, Meghana Raj is pregnant with Chiranjeevi Sarja's baby and had recently made headlines after she shared a streak of pictures from her baby shower ceremony with fans on social media. However, one photograph in particular left netizens spellbound. In the picture, Meghana is seen flaunting her baby bump as she posed for the camera next to a cardboard cut-out of Chiranjeevi. Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "My two most special beings this is the way u want chiru and this way it shall be ... forever and always! I LOVE YOU BABY MA (sic)".

Now, yesterday, i.e. October 16, 2020, Meghana Raj shared two cinematic videos of her baby shower ceremony and other rituals on social media. Soon after the actor posted the videos online, she was showered with immense love by netizens as many expressed their excitement for the arrival of 'Junior Chiru' in the comment section of the post. Watch both the videos here:

