Shriya Saran To Have A Cameo Role As Ajay Devgn’s Wife In 'RRR'?

Ever since SS Rajamouli has announced his next film, RRR, fans have been eagerly waiting for its release. The film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR and also Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn. If recent reports are to be believed, then South Indian actor Shriya Saran has been roped in to play Ajay Devgn’s wife in RRR. Read on:

ALSO READ | Shriya Saran Makes Her Tiktok Debut; Check Out Her First Video Here

Shriya Saran in RRR?

There is a lot of buzz surrounding SS Rajamouli’s RRR ever since the project was announced. Now, according to recent reports, Shriya Saran will be having a cameo role in the film. The actor is currently residing in Spain with her husband, Andrei Koscheev. Shriya Saran will fly to India soon and will film for her part in RRR.

ALSO READ | Shriya Saran Gets An Inappropriate Comment During Her Live Session, Her Husband Responds

During a recent live chat on social media, Shriya Saran even went ahead and confirmed the news. A video of the same has surfaced on the internet where one can see Shriya Saran confirming the same. She can also be seen explaining that she will be a part of a “beautiful, flashback scene with Ajay Devgn”. Even though Shriya Saran has a brief role, it will be a very important one in the story, according to reports. Shriya Saran has previously worked with SS Rajamouli on Chatrapathi too.

Take a look at the video here:

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR Reveal Ram Charan's Look From 'RRR' On His B'day; Fans Call It Powerful

Recently, there were several reports that RRR will be the first film to go on floors as the government eases the lockdown. As per reports, the ace director has given instructions to resume shooting with a limited crew in place. There are also reports that the team of RRR will also be making a special BTS video to show that they are indeed keeping up with social distancing guidelines. However, no confirmation has been given on the same yet.

RRR is set in the pre-independence era i.e in the 1920s. The film is reportedly about two freedom fighters who battle against the British and the Nizam in Hyderabad. Ram Charan will reportedly be playing the role pf Alluri Seetharamaraju and Jr NTR will be playing the role of Komaram Bheem.

Apart from this, the film will also star Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody in supporting roles. RRR is expected to release early next year. The film will release not just in Telugu but also in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

ALSO READ | 'RRR' Starring Ram Charan And Jr NTR Pushed Again Due To Coronavirus Lockdown?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.