Remembering Chiranjeevi Sarja: 'Whistle' Actor's Instagram Account Now 'memorialised'

Kannada superstar Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7, 2020, after suffering a heart attack. As per reports, the actor wasn't feeling well and suffering from chest pains. Now, almost after a month of his sad demise, Instagram has paid a tribute to the late actor by memorialising his official page. They have added 'Remembering' to his profile bio. Check out his profile -

Instagram-memorialised accounts are dedicated to late popular personalities. They remember and celebrate someone's life after they've passed away. In the past, late Bollywood actor Sushanth Singh Rajput and Irrfan Khan's Instagram pages were also memorialised.

Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj recently held a prayer meeting for her late husband. The special prayer was held on July 7 and all family members and closed friends were spotted at the meeting. Meghana Raj shared an Instagram post of family members attending the prayer with Chiranjeevi Sarja's picture in the back. The actor also penned a heartfelt note in the caption.

She wrote: "My Dearest Chiru .... Chiru is a CELEBRATION... has always been, is and will always be... I know u wouldn’t have liked it any other way! Chiru,the reason i smile... what he has given me is most precious... MY FAMILY.. the JUST US... together we will always be for all eternity baby ma â¤ï¸ and each day will be just the way u like it! Filled with Love, laughter, pranks, honesty and most importantly Togetherness â¤ï¸ WE LOVE YOU BABY MA!"

The southern actor passed away a month back after bearing a heart attack. According to reports, the actor was rushed to a private hospital in Jayanagar, Bengaluru. He passed away at the age of 39.

On the work front

Chiranjeevi Sarja was seen in movies like Varadhanayaka (2013), Whistle (2013), Aatagara (2015) and many more. He was last seen in Shivarjuna. The film gained a fair response from critics and audience but due to coronavirus lockdown, it didn't have a long theatrical run. Chiranjeevi was also roped in for four films at different stages of production. Currently, the makers of Rajamarthanda, one of his upcoming films, are working on post-production.

