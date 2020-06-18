Chiranjeevi Sarja's Wife Meghana Raj Pens Emotional Note, Says 'I Will Wait For You'

Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's death sent shockwaves across the South Indian film industry. Chiranjeevi was 39 years old and passed away on June 7, 2020, after getting a cardiac arrest. As per reports, the actor was talking to his father around 1:10 PM and collapsed after sweating profusely, Chiranjeevi had passed away by the time they reached the hospital and the cause of death was deemed to be cardiac.

The actor's untimely death was shocking and saddening, but his fans were distressed furthermore when it was revealed that Chiranjeevi's wife is pregnant with their first child. Social media was flooded with messages for Chiranjeevi, who is fondly addressed by his fans as Chiru. Now, the late actor's wife has penned down a heartbreaking note remembering her husband.

Meghana Raj's heartbreaking post

Meghana Raj took to her Instagram and other social media platforms to post a heartwarming photo along with her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja. In the photo, both Meghana and Chiranjeevi can be seen posing in front of the camera as they adorably cuddle on the couch. Meghana coupled this hearty photo along with a note where she expressed how Chiranjeevi's passing has broken her heart beyond measurable. In her note, Meghana Raj addressed Chiranjeevi as Chiru and wrote that she has tried and tried but cannot find the right words to describe what he meant to her.

Meghana wrote furthermore that every time she feels weak, Chiranjeevi is around her like a guardian angel. She also stated that Chiranjeevi could never her alone in the dark, thus the baby she will be having in the near future will be the precious gift for her, a symbol of love which she is eternally grateful for. Meghana expressed how she cannot wait to hear Chiranjeevi's infectious laughter again, which lit up the entire room.

In conclusion, Meghana wrote that she will be waiting for Chiranjeevi, and in return asked her late husband to wait for her on the other side. The photo of the two smiling together as they cuddle on the couch was later also shared on Chiranjeevi Sarja's social media handles. Check it out below -

