Chiranjeevi Sarja's Last Movie 'Shivarjuna' To Re-release On Late Actor's Birthday Eve

Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja starrer Shivarjuna will re-release in theatres on the late actor's birthday eve. The deceased actor's partner Meghana Raj, on Friday, October 9, revealed that Shivarjuna would re-release on October 16, a day before Chiranjeevi's birth anniversary. The Kannada actor died due to cardiac arrest in June 2020, and Shivarjuna was his last film before his death.

Check out the post

Also Read | Meghana Raj Pens A Heartfelt Note For Dhruva Sarja On His Birthday

Chiranjeevi Sarja's birth anniversary celebrations

On Chiranjeevi Sarja's birth anniversary, the producers of the late actor's last film, Shivarjuna, are planning to re-release the movie in theatres. Meanwhile, a video song from the actor's forthcoming film, Raja Marthanda, will be unveiled on his birthday, i.e. October 17, 2020. Interestingly, the late actor was excited about Raja Marthanda's release, revealed Meghana Raj, in a social media post. Sharing the poster of the film, Meghana Raj wrote, "Always more for all! Coming 17th Oct! This film he was particularly excited about!". (sic)

Check out the post here

Also Read | Meghana Raj Calls Out YouTube Channels Over Fake News, Refutes Giving Birth To Twins

All details about Chiranjeevi Sarja starrer Shivarjuna and Raja Marthanda

Shivarjuna, starring Chiranjeevi Sarja and Amrutha Iyengar in the lead is a family-action thriller. The movie, written and directed by Shiva Thejas, also features actors like Akshatha Srinivas, Kishore, Tara, Avinash, among others in prominent roles. Shivarjuna produced by M B Manjula Shivarjun is the official remake of Chiranjeevi Sarja's uncle Arjun Sarja's 2004 hit movie Giri. The film opened to a mixed reaction from the audiences and critics.

Also Read | Chiranjeevi Sarja’s Brother Dhruva Sarja Mourns His Death, Says "I Want You Back"

Meanwhile, Raja Marthanda, starring Chiranjeevi Sarja and Deepa Sati in the lead is a commercial entertainer that was incidentally shot before the former's untimely demise. The movie directed by K Ramnarayan also features actors like Devaraj, Vineet Kumar, Triveni Rao, among others in prominent roles. The Chiranjeevi Sarja starrer is currently in post-production and is expected to hit the marquee soon.

Also Read | Meghana Raj's Baby Shower Pics With 'Chiranjeevi's Cutout Poster' Leave Fans Teary-eyed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.