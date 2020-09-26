Meghana Raj Calls Out YouTube Channels Over Fake News, Refutes Giving Birth To Twins

Actor Meghana Raj recently took to Instagram to warn her fans about the fake news that has been spreading on social media rampantly. She posted a small note asking people to not succumb to fake news headlines created by sensational YouTube channels just for easy views. She previously brushed off rumours about giving birth to twins by posting a few screenshots of the videos with fake information. Her followers can be seen supporting her in the comments section with uplifting messages.

Meghana Raj on fake news

Actor Meghana Raj recently took to social media to call out people who have been spreading fake news. In the small note posted, the actor has acknowledged the fact that it has been a while since she spoke up on things and also assured her followers that she will be updating them very soon. Until then, she has asked her fans to refrain from believing the unchecked news that comes through various unverified YouTube channels.

Actor Meghana Raj has also added that information about her family will be directly conveyed to the audiences through her. In the caption for the post, she has mentioned that the note is about YouTube videos that have been spreading unchecked news. Have a look at the post here.

Read Meghana Raj Holds A Prayer Meet For Her Late Hubby Chiranjeevi Sarja; See Pics

Also read Meghana Raj Remembers Late Husband Chiranjeevi Sarja As She Shares Fan Art On Instagram

Previously, late actor Chiranjeevi’s daughter Meghana Raj had taken to Twitter to ridicule the rumours about giving birth to twins. In the tweet shared on 24 September, the actor has posted two screenshots from the video streaming platform, YouTube. The YouTube channels in the picture claimed that actor Meghana Raj gave birth to twins, which was not the case in reality. With the two pictures, Meghana Raj wrote that the news was fake and also added a ‘smiling’ emoticon for some effect. Have a look at the tweet on Meghana Raj’s Twitter here.

In the comments section of the post, her followers have called out people who have been spreading fake news without thinking twice. A few people have asked her to take care of her health and not worry about the false news being online. Have a look at a few reactions here.

Mam don’t worry about these nonsense gossips take care of your health mam — poornima (@poornim36904163) September 24, 2020

These guys don't have minimum knowledge in journalism.... — Naveen kumar R.O (@naveen_ro) September 25, 2020

We know ma'am, that's why we don't watch those videos, they do that for views 😊 — Naveen | ನವೀನ (@NaveenVH5) September 24, 2020

Read Late Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's Meghana Raj To Welcome Their First Child

Also read Chiranjeevi Sarja And Wife Meghana Raj’s THIS Old Instagram Post Will Leave You Teary-eyed

Image Courtesy: Meghana Raj Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.