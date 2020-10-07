Meghana Raj Pens A Heartfelt Note For Dhruva Sarja On His Birthday

Dhruva Sarja turned a year older yesterday. Many people from the film industry wished the actor on his 32nd birthday. Among them was also Meghana Raj, his sister-in-law who posted a sweet note for him. Here's what this is about.

Meghana Raj wishes brother-in-law Dhruva Sarja with a sweet note

Meghana Raj on her Instagram shared a beautiful picture with her brother-in-law, Dhruva Sarja. She also penned a beautiful note along with it which she posted as a caption. Meghana wrote, "The way u stand strong beside me is the way i will always stand beside you forever! Promise! My dear birthday boy... i wish only happiness for you... smile just like how our Chiru does... Happiest birthday BIL ❤️". Check out the post here:

Also Read: Dhruva Sarja's Net Worth To Soar As AP Arjun Announces Film With Actor On His Birthday

Meanwhile, unlike every year, Dhruva Sarja's fans did not come to visit him at his residence on his birthday. He especially mentioned in a tweet that they should not come this year because of the COVId-19 pandemic. He also honoured them saying their adoration and love is the reason for the actors earning their bread.

Also Read: Dhruva Sarja Turns 32 Today; Requests Fans To Not Visit His Home Due To Pandemic

In other news, Meghana Raj's husband and Dhruva Sarja's brother, Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away in June 2020 of cardiac arrest. He and Meghana got married two years ago and she is expecting their first child. She had a bitter-sweet baby shower which was arranged exactly how the late actor wanted it. Meghana also put a cutout of Chiranjeevi and posed for the camera. Adding a caption to the post, My two most special beings ❤️ this is the way u want chiru and this way it shall be ... forever and always! I LOVE YOU BABY MA ❤️". Check out the posts from Meghana Raj's baby shower here:

Also Read: Dhruva Sarja's Birthday: Here's A Trivia Quiz For All The 'Pogaru' Actor's Fans

Also Read: Suniel Shetty Talks About His Kids Being Dragged Into Nepotism Debate, Says 'I Feel Upset'

Also Read: Dhruva Sarja & Prerana Test Negative For COVID-19; Thank Chiranjeevi Sarja For Blessings

In other news, Dhurva Sarja is a popular Kannada actor who made his debut in 2012's Addhuri. He has only worked in four movies after that. The list includes Bahaddur, Bharjari, Prema Baraha and Pogaru. However, he has four more films lined up for production. He has also dubbed for late brother Chiranjeevi Sarja in Rajamarthanda.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Interesting Fact About Fibonacci Series & Pingala's Binary Pyramid

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Tries Out Sister Shaheen Bhatt's Instagram Filter Called 'Notes To Self', See

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.